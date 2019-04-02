Del Mar resident Rose Ann Sharp among 2019 Women of Distinction honorees

Rose Ann Sharp of Del Mar is one of 17 women from across San Diego that were honored as 2019 Women of Distinction by 78th Assembly member Todd Gloria, at the Women’s Museum of California in Liberty Station on March 20. The 78th Assembly includes San Diego County, Coronado, Del Mar, Imperial Beach and Solana Beach.

“This is an opportunity to honor the women that make San Diego a better place to live,” Gloria said. “We are celebrating Women’s History Month in March and want to take this opportunity to recognize the outstanding contributions of women across this country because men didn’t just build the United States, women are a part of it as well. There would be no America without women.”

Each year, the California Legislature holds an annual Women of the Year ceremony in Sacramento, where each of the state’s 80 assembly district members honors one woman. And locally, San Diego expands on that to recognize multiple women. “We know the 78th Assembly District is home to a number of truly phenomenal women, so that’s why we wanted to honor them here at home,” Gloria said.

In the community service category, Del Mar resident Sharp was recognized for her founding of the Never Again CA group, which advocates for gun control.

“If there is one word to describe Rose Ann in my book, it would be fearless,” Gloria opened. “This woman is fearless because she founded the local Never Again CA chapter as part of the national Never Again movement to end gun violence following the horrific shooting in Parkland, Florida.”

At hearing this, someone yelled from the crowd “thank you!”

Gloria continued, “Her tireless leadership and dedication has encouraged the City of Del Mar and surrounding cities to move to end gun shows at the Del Mar Fairgrounds and state-owned property. When confronted by angry and hateful opposition, she is not afraid to expose the danger of gun shows and to stand up to gun show owners, all with the sole purpose of making our community a safer place for all of us. Particularly, our children. It’s Rose Ann’s courage and devotion to Never Again CA that inspired me to author legislation this year to prohibit the sale of fire of firearms and ammunition at the Del Mar fairgrounds.”

Six days after the Women of Distinction awards, Gloria’s office announced the Assembly Public Safety Committee would hear legislation to prohibit the sale of guns and ammunition at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

“I said she is fearless because we have to take on the NRA, but we have something they don’t have: The fearless Rose Ann,” Gloria said.

The 2019 roster of awardees also included: Linda Tu, Roz Winstead, Stephanie Benvenuto, Diane Peabody Straw, Tracie Jada O’Brien, Laurie Black, Rose Ann Sharp, Jen LaBarbera, Tessa Williams, Darcy Pavich, Steph Johnson, Cristina Marquez, Marlena Balderas, Nicole Capretz and Vernita Todd.