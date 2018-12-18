SDUHSD board looks to move forward with 'new spirit'

Beth Hergesheimer will remain president of the San Dieguito Union High School District board as the board voted in favor of her continuing in the leadership role at its organizational meeting on Dec. 13. Mo Muir, who will continue to serve as the board vice president, made the motion for Hergesheimer “in the spirit of collaboration and what is best for the district”.

Muir said she was looking for continuity as the district has two new board members, a new superintendent and a new associate superintendent of educational services with Bryan Marcus. Marcus, the former La Costa Canyon High School principal, had been serving in the interim role since the August departure of Michael Grove.

At the meeting the newly elected board members Kristin Gibson and Melisse Mossy were sworn into office alongside the re-elected Muir. Gibson was named the new board clerk.

“I’m really excited about a lot of new faces, new ideas and a new spirit,” Hergesheimer said.