SDUHSD names 2019 Teacher of the Year, Classified Employee of the Year

SDUHSD names LCC teacher Matt Cunningham 2019 Teacher of the Year

The San Dieguito Union High School District (SDUHSD) has named Matt Cunningham as its 2019 Teacher of the Year.

Cunningham began teaching in 1989 at San Dieguito High School and remained for 10 years before transferring to La Costa Canyon High School where he has been teaching for the last 21 years. Cunningham has taught all levels of high school English during his teaching career.

SDUHSD released the following statement on Cunningham:

“Mr. Cunningham is known for his total dedication to the success of his students, and his unwillingness to never give up on them. He has always shown a commitment to teaching the ‘whole child,’ as opposed to simply delivering the curriculum. When Mr. Cunningham’s students are writing in class, he leads by example and does the same. He shares his passion for the written word with his students, and it is simply contagious.

“Mr. Cunningham has refused to rest on his laurels throughout his career. He embraces evaluations and critique, and is constantly looking for ways to better his instructional practice. Between Mr. Cunningham’s devotion to supporting students and continuing to better his craft, he has become an exemplary educator, and has been for many, many years.”

As the district winner, Cunningham will now advance to the San Diego County Employee of the Year Program administered by the San Diego County Office of Education and compete with other school district winners for the title of San Diego County Teacher of the Year. — News release

Debbie Johnson Courtesy

SDUHSD names Debbie Johnson 2019 Classified Employee of the Year

The San Dieguito Union High School District has named Debbie Johnson as its 2019 Classified Employee of the Year.

Debbie Johnson, administrative assistant for Technology Services, has been with the district since 1993 and in her current role for over 18 years. Those who nominated her highlighted Johnson’s “can do” attitude, patience, problem-solving skills, and student-focused service as some of the reasons she is an outstanding representative of classified employees.

Joel Van Hooser, director of technology services, states, “Debbie plays a vital role in the success of everyone in the district – staff and students. Even during the busiest times of the year, she always does whatever it takes, can multi-task consistently and never fails when the unexpected may happen.”

As an administrative assistant, Johnson performs a broad range of duties including: explaining department policies and procedures, maintaining records, monitoring the technology budget, processing equipment orders and payments and many other tasks to support the director.