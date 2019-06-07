Del Mar horse sculpture to be relocated

Visitors using Via de la Valle and Jimmy Durante Boulevard to reach the Del Mar Racetrack this summer will be welcomed by “Gold Coast.”

“Gold Coast” is a city-owned thoroughbred sculpture that is more than seven feet high and seven feet long.

The City Council voted 5-0 Monday, June 3, to install the horse statue on a triangular sliver of city property at the Via de la Valle/Jimmy Durante intersection during the racing season.

Attorney Bing Bush donated the statue to the city. It was first placed in Seagrove Park by the shore in 2017. The sculpture was moved in 2018 to a traffic roundabout on Jimmy Durante southwest of the racetrack during the summer racing season.

The sculpture now is in storage. After its tenure an the Via de la Valley/Jimmy Durante property, the city may find a permanent location for the art work.

New lighting approved for Del Mar’s Seagrove Park

Del Mar’s Seagrove Park across the street from the Pacific Ocean will receive new lighting after City Council action Monday, June 3.

The council voted 5-0 to direct the city’s staff to install 14 lit bollards within the small park to replace 11 light poles. Bollards typically are short concrete poles.

The ones slated for installation at Seagrove are less than 32 inches high. The lights will activate in darkness and turn off in sunlight.

The lights they will replace are mounted on poles that range from 11 to 15 feet in height.

