Del Mar City Manager Scott Huth to retire in February 2020

Del Mar City Manager Scott Huth announced Wednesday, June 19, his plans to retire in February 2020 after eight years as the city’s top executive.

In a letter to friends, coworkers and community members, Huth said that he told the Del Mar City Council in 2018 that he would not seek to renew his contract beyond 2020.

“I am announcing my retirement now in order to allow for a smooth transition and provide the City Council ample time to recruit for my replacement,” Huth said.

Del Mar City Manager Scott Huth (Courtesy)

During Huth’s tenure, the City of Del Mar team -- including council members, staff, committee members, and the community -- came together to build Del Mar’s award-winning Civic Center; the Lifeguard Department’s headquarters at 17th Street; a portion of the River Path trail along the San Dieguito Lagoon; a wastewater pipeline to Solana Beach; reconstruction of the North Torrey Pines Road Bridge; the roundabout at San Dieguito Drive and Jimmy Durante Boulevard; new sidewalks along Via de la Valle, Jimmy Durante, and Camino Del Mar, as well as the major Downtown Streetscape project now underway. The team also completed Del Mar’s Climate Action Plan and the Sea Level Rise Study and Adaptation Plan.

Earlier this month, Huth led an effort to reopen Jimmy Durante Boulevard after a landslide blocked the roadway. Recently, he presented the City Council with a balanced budget that maintains a high level of service and continues to advance an ambitious work program.

In his letter, Huth said he would continue to help the City Council achieve its goals through the final days of his employment.

“I am proud to work with such a high-performing team of city staff, dedicated council members and incredible community volunteers that truly care about Del Mar,” Huth said. “It has been a real pleasure to serve the Del Mar community.”

When asked if he had any advice to offer the next city manager, Huth replied, “Work hard, love what you do, the people you work with, and the community you serve -- and leave the politics to others.”

-- City news release