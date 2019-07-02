Del Mar council affirms ‘significant other’ policy

In keeping with a previous policy decision, a majority of the Del Mar City Council agreed Monday, July 1, to require its members to abstain from votes on the appointments of their relatives to the municipality’s various boards and committees.

The council voted 4-1 to approve the policy, with Councilwoman Sherryl Parks casting the dissenting vote.

Parks contended the policy didn’t go far enough in preventing the possibility of nepotism in appointing members to city panels.

The policy, as approved by council members Monday, does not prohibit relatives from serving simultaneously on city bodies.

It does, however, ban a council member from participating in the discussion and voting on the appointment of a “significant other” to voluntary city posts.

