Large home project wins Solana Beach council nod

Solana Beach City Council members cleared the way last week for the construction of a large home with an accessory residence in the town’s southeast sector.

The council voted 5-0 on June 26 to approve the project, which is proposed for a vacant lot on Avocado Place within the Feather Acres subdivision.

The project calls for the construction of a 5,618-square-foot, two-story home along with an 893-square-foot garage and a 917-square-foot accessory dwelling on a 23,000-square-foot lot.

One neighbor spoke to the council in opposition to the proposal, contending the primary structure would be too big compared to others in the neighborhood.

While conceding the main house is bigger than others around, council members agreed the plan complied with city requirements and did not seem out of step with neighboring properties.

