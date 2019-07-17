Man assaulted and robbed in Del Mar

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department detectives are investigating an alleged assault and armed robbery reported in late June.

Melissa Aquino of the department’s media relations office said in an email that deputies received a report about a robbery shortly before 9 a.m. June 27.

A 41-year-old man told deputies he was changing a flat tire at the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 200 block of Fourth Street when two men approached him.

The victim said the men demanded money and when he refused, one suspect pulled out a gun, the other punched him in the face, and the armed man used the gun to hit the victim in the head.

Aquino said the suspects took the victim’s wallet and phone. His losses were estimated at about $500.

Deputies who arrived at the scene searched the area but did find anyone matching the suspects’ descriptions and could not locate surveillance cameras that could have captured the incident or suspects. The deputies also did not find any witnesses who may have seen the incident.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the victim described the first suspect as a black man between 30 to 35 years old weighing about 200 pounds and between 6' to 6'3" tall. He was skinny, had short curly hair and a mustache with some chin hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and white shoes. The victim described the second suspect as a black man wearing a gray jacket.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200 or the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station in Encinitas at 760-966-3500.

Sheriff’s officials urge residents to take precautions to avoid being victimized by remaining alert, observe people around them, report suspicious people in their neighborhoods, conceal valuables, use ATMs in well-lit areas and avoid taking actions that might jeopardize safety.

If robbed, victims should make an effort to note the suspects’ appearances so they can report them to authorities. After the robbery, victims should go to a safe location and report the crime. If a victim is in an isolated area, they should move to a place where there are people and ask for help. If a victim stays at the crime scene, they should not touch anything.