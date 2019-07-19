Blast, fire damages apartments in Solana Beach

A fire at a Solana Beach apartment complex destroyed one unit and forced residents to evacuate their homes early Friday, July 19.

No one was injured in the blaze, which displaced 14 tenants. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

A neighbor called 911 at 2 a.m. to report flames at the Solana Highlands complex on South Nardo Avenue, Encinitas fire Battalion Chief Michael Spaulding told reporters.

Residents heard a loud explosion before evacuating the building, 10News reported. One resident said she saw the flames approaching her patio.

Spaulding told San Diego News Video and other reporters that the fire destroyed one second-story unit and damaged one adjacent to it. Two units below sustained water damage.

Neighbors, many of whom were children, waited outside the complex while fire crews worked to fight the fire. The Red Cross was assisting the 14 tenants displaced from four apartments.

Sheriff’s bomb-arson investigators were trying to determine the cause of the fire.

All fire crews and investigators had completed their work and left by around 7:45 a.m., a fire official said.

