Del Mar posts advisory signs after 2 young white shark sightings

Lifeguards posted shark advisory signs Tuesday, July 23, along the Del Mar coastline after there were confirmed sightings of a young white shark Monday, July 22, and Tuesday, July 23, city officials said.

Lifeguards spotted the shark Monday, July 22, in the water off 29th Street and again Tuesday, July 23, off the coast near 15th Street, city officials said in a statement.

“Neither shark approached the shore or demonstrated aggressive behavior,” the statement said. “Shark experts told lifeguards there is no cause for concern.”

City officials said the advisory signs were precautionary, and that there have been other sightings recently by lifeguards in neighboring cities.

Advertisement

According to Del Mar officials, the California Marine Safety Chiefs Association does not require that the public be advised for the types of shark sightings like the ones in Del Mar this week. Nor does the lifeguard chiefs group recommend closing beaches for sightings like the ones Monday and Tuesday in Del Mar.

City officials said lifeguards would continue to monitor the coastal waters in consultation with the shark lab at California State University Long Beach and the lifeguard chiefs group.

Barring another sighting, the advisory signs were expected to remain posted for 24 hours.

— Alex Riggins is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune

