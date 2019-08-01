Busted gas line in Carmel Valley prompts shelter-in-place order

A gas line burst the evening of July 31 near an apartment complex in Carmel Valley, but no evacuations were ordered. Firefighters responded to the 12600 block of Carmel Country Road, near Carmel Creek Road, about 10 p.m. and located a ruptured gas line blowing natural gas into the air, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Residents of the apartment complex were told to shelter in place, NBC7 reported. The 3/4-inch line was sheared below the shutoff valve and a San Diego Gas and Electric repair team was on the scene attempting to cap the leak, the station said.