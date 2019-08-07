Del Mar Schools, The Super Dentists team up for happy, healthy smiles

The Del Mar Union School District celebrated a new cavity-fighting corporate partnership at its July 31 board meeting, teaming up with The Super Dentists, a leader in pediatric dentistry and orthodontics in San Diego for 23 years. Dr. Kami Hoss (also known as Dr. Have One Super Smile) and his wife Dr. Nazli Keri (aka The Tooth Keri) opened up their Carmel Valley location in 2014—they have four other locations countywide with an Escondido practice coming soon.

Jason Romero, assistant superintendent of human resources, said The Super Dentists’ vision aligns with what they are doing at school district as far as creativity and innovation, as well as promoting a healthy smile for all children.

The Super Dentists offer the newest dental technologies to provide the most comfortable, safe and effective treatments for kids as well as an “extraordinary experience” that makes going to the dentist fun. The dentist office is designed to look like a super hero theme park—there are video games, photo booths and a toy store to purchase prizes when Super Kids rack up points for things like having a checkout with no cavities, losing a baby tooth or being on time for an appointment.

The orthodontic offices are made to look like a rocketship port.

Additionally, The Super Dentists focus on outreach and education with more than 30,000 school education visits throughout the county on dental health and hygiene. They are an active participant at Junior Achievement of San Diego’s BizTown and in 2018 they opened Howard Healthcare Academy, a new state-of-the-art dental assistant school.

According to the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, childhood dental tooth decay is four times more common than early childhood obesity, five times more common than asthma and 20 times more common than diabetes. One in five California kindergartners has more than seven cavities.

“Cavities indicate a bacterial imbalance which can be a sign of serious health issues,” said Dr. Kami Hoss. “Poor oral health can impact a child’s oral and facial growth and development, confidence and psychological health and long-term physical health and even longevity.”

California students are required to show proof of a dental examination prior to entry into school. Del Mar Union School District welcomes 750 to 1,000 new families each year, many who are new to California and the screening law.

As oral care is an essential part of overall health and wellness, the new corporate partnership will support student achievement and provide mutual benefits and assistance through shared time and resources.

The Super Dentists are sponsoring the district’s WOW Families Festival on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2: 30 p.m. at Sage Canyon School. The event will feature food trucks, carnival games, STEAM-themed activities and local vendors.