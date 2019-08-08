Copyright © 2019, Del Mar Times
Blaze damages Thai food restaurant in Del Mar

Firefighters responded to the morning fire Aug. 8 at Taste of Thai in Del Mar.
(Courtesy)
By City News Service
Aug. 8, 2019
11:08 AM
A blaze broke out this morning, Aug. 8, and damaged a restaurant in Del Mar. The non-injury fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. at the Taste of Thai restaurant off San Andres Drive north of Via de la Valle, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
The blaze began in the kitchen and quickly spread to the restaurant’s roof and attic area, 10News reported. Crews had the flames under control within an hour. The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

City News Service
