Torrey Pines High School students selected for art exhibition

From a field of 875 submissions by K-12 students from San Diego and Tijuana, two Torrey Pines High School students were selected for the 14th annual juried exhibition at the Museum of Photographic Arts.

Each year, students submit works that represent a theme selected by the museum. This year’s is dreams, meant to explore “the subconscious and the ways in which we perceive dreams,” according to the museum.

“I felt like it was really interesting because it could be interpreted in different ways,” said Lesley Moon, 16, going into her senior year at Torrey Pines.

Moon’s submission, titled “Manifestation,” was one of 17 selected. Her classmate, Addison Gonzalez, 16, who is entering her senior year, was also chosen for her entry, “A Summer’s Day in the City.” Both students said they got involved in the contest through a digital art class they took, and both said they were surprised when they learned they had been selected from such a large pool of entries.

“There are a lot of really talented people at my school,” said Gonzalez, whose mother is a graphic designer.

Advertisement

1 / 2 “Manifestation” by Lesley Moon, who is entering her senior year at Torrey Pines High School (Museum of Photographic Arts) 2 / 2 Lesley Moon and Addison Gonzalez are entering their senior year at Torrey Pines High School (Kristen Keyes)

The exhibition, titled “Dreamscapes,” will take place from Sept. 28 to March 1, 2020, with an opening reception Oct. 12 that will be attended by many of the artists.

Schools in San Diego that had multiple students selected include Generations Center for Youth Advancement and Bonita Vista High School. The students who were chosen range in age from 9-year-old Kylan Bman, of Zamorano Fine Arts Academy, to 18-year-old Christina Siddall from Rancho Bernardo High School.

Joaquin Ortiz, the museum’s director of innovation, served as one of six jurors for the competition this year. He said the nearly 900 entries were the most the museum has received for the annual youth exhibition. Other jurors included artists, photography professors and a cognitive scientist.



Advertisement

Ortiz said it was interesting to see the way students interpreted the theme “in so many ways,” including the types of dreams they have when they’re sleeping, dreams for where they want to go to college and their future career dreams.

“We think it’s important young people are able to share their perspectives,” he said.

Next year, for the exhibition’s 15th year, the theme will be growing up.

For more information, visit mopa.org/exhibitions/dreamscapes-youth-exhibition/