Del Mar Fairgrounds prepares for fifth annual Kaaboo festival

The 22nd District Agricultural Association board of directors received an update Aug. 13 about the upcoming Kaaboo music festival at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, which will take place from Sept. 13-15.

Construction at the fairgrounds for the fifth annual festival will begin on Sept. 9. Unlike previous years, the festival will not include a Thursday VIP event, Nate Prenger, Kaaboo senior vice president of operations, told board members at their Aug. 13 meeting. The event will kick off Sept. 13 with musical artists including Boyz II Men, Kings of Leon, and Snoop Dogg with the Wu-Tang Clan. The rest of the weekend will feature performances from Dave Matthews Band, Duran Duran and Mumford & Sons, among a long list of other bands.

Organizers estimate that there will be approximately 30,000 to 40,000 festival-goers each day, and they will have noise monitoring, traffic and safety measures, and a community hotline to mitigate the impacts on the community. Board President Richard Valdez said the festival’s organizers have been responsive to the issues and concerns that have come up over the last four years, such as noise and traffic.

“I’m looking forward to another great event,” said Tim Fennell, CEO and general manager of the fairgrounds.

Advertisement

For more information, visit kaaboodelmar.com.

-- Report by Luke Harold