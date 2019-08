A car plowed into a Carmel Valley home on Friday afternoon, Aug. 16, with most of the car ending up inside the building.

The crash happened about 5:25 p.m. on Golden Lily Way near Lopelia Meadows Place, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

No one was injured in the crash. News footage from the scene showed much of the car had gone inside the building.

-- Teri Figueroa is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune