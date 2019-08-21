Community invited to weigh in on DMUSD facilities projects

The Del Mar Union School District will be hosting five community meetings this September to provide information and gather input about its major facilities projects at Del Mar Heights School and the district’s ninth school in Pacific Highlands Ranch.

All members of the school and neighborhood community are invited and encouraged to participate in these important community meetings.

Meetings will cover the updated designs for the Del Mar Heights School rebuild and the construction of the new Pacific Highlands Ranch School on Solterra Vista Parkway, as well as information and planning for the relocation of Del Mar Heights students during construction in the 2020-21 school year. Proposed temporary housing options for students have included splitting Heights students between the campuses of Del Mar Hills Academy and Ocean Air School for the one-year construction.

Meeting dates and times are as follows:

Del Mar Heights School Rebuild community planning meetings



Thursday, Sept. 5: 5-7 p.m. in the Del Mar Heights MUR, 13555 Boquita Drive.

Monday, Sept. 23: 5-7 p.m. in the Del Mar Heights MUR.

Del Mar Heights School student location community planning meetings



Thursday, Sept. 12, 5-7 p.m. at the DMUSD District Office, 11232 El Camino Real

Thursday, Sept. 26: 5-7 p.m. at the DMUSD District Office

Pacific Highlands Ranch School #9 community planning meeting



Wednesday, Sept. 18: 5-7 p.m. in the Sycamore Ridge School MUR, 5333 Old Carmel Valley Road

For more information and to RSVP, go to dmusd.org/MeasureMM.