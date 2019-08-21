Del Mar releases ballot summary for Marisol initiative

The city of Del Mar released the ballot title and summary of the Marisol Specific Plan Initiative.

The proponents of the initiative, Zephyr Partners and The Robert Green Company, are now collecting signatures. The initiative requires 328 signatures from registered voters in Del Mar to appear on the city’s next ballot, according to Ashley Jones, the city’s administrative services director.

If approved, the plan would lead to the creation of 65 hotel rooms, 31 villas, 22 affordable housing units, 10 low-cost visitor accommodations and 408 off-street parking spaces, according to the ballot text.

The project was downsized from 251 rooms and 76 villas. The ballot summary also mentions design criteria meant to protect coastal views and “promote a coastal inspired architectural character consistent with the surrounding area and coastal bluff.”

Advertisement

Public benefits will include access to a trail, bluff preservation and amenities such as restrooms for beach visitors.

The area included in the plan covers about 17.45 acres of land in the northwestern corner of Del Mar, at Border Avenue and west of Camino Del Mar.

The initiative was filed in Del Mar City Hall on Aug. 5, and City Attorney Leslie Devaney prepared and released the summary. -- Report by Luke Harold