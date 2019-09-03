Local communities prepare for fifth annual KAABOO

The stages will soon be set for the KAABOO music festival, returning to the Del Mar Fairgrounds Sept. 13-15 for its fifth year.

Musical artists from multiple genres performing throughout the weekend include Kings of Leon, Dave Matthews Band, Black Eyed Peas, Boyz II Men, Snoop Dogg with the Wu-Tang Clan, Kings of Leon, Mumford & Sons, Duran Duran, Cheryl Crow and Badflower.

Josh Katz, the lead singer of Los Angeles-based rock group Badflower, said the band is “really excited” to be playing at KAABOO for the first time.

“We just try to have fun with them,” he said of playing festivals, which typically take the band farther from home.

Advertisement

Badflower, which is preparing to tour in support of its new album “OK, I’m Sick,” will be playing KAABOO during the festival’s second day on the Sunset Cliffs stage.

Los Angeles-based rock band Badflower will play KAABOO for the first time on Sept. 14. (Courtesy)

This year will be the festival’s first without a Thursday VIP event. Festivities will kick off Friday afternoon, with the Plain White T’s, Vintage Trouble and Hailey Whitters will be a few of the first acts to take the stage. Gates open at 2 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Performances conclude at 9:05 p.m. on Sunday.

Pete Holmes, Tig Notaro, Bob Saget, Wayne Brady and Cameron Esposito will be among the comedians performing at the festival. There will also be an extensive lineup of art galleries, exhibiting artists and other forms of artwork.

Organizers are preparing for about 30,000 to 40,000 people each day of the event, which sold out last year. Nate Prenger, the festival’s senior vice president of operations, said 55% of festival-goers come from outside San Diego, bringing a lot of economic activity to the area for the weekend. He and other members of the festival’s staff have been making stops to provide updates and address safety concerns throughout the local community. Steps taken include noise monitoring, traffic measures and a community hotline at 858-794-1104 to report any concerns.

Advertisement

“We’re looking forward to another fantastic year,” Prenger told the Solana Beach City Council on Aug. 28.

Some of the safety improvements include a larger medical staff and an additional ambulance on site, according to the festival’s assistant general manager.

Options for getting to the fairgrounds include shuttle service from Oceanside, San Diego and San Marcos, as well as ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft. Passes are available to attend one, two or all three days of the festival. Limited on-site parking will be available. Discounts for Del Mar and Solana Beach resident are available. For more information, visit kaaboodelmar.com.