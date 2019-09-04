Solana Beach council members support safe storage law for firearms

Solana Beach City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that would require residents to store their firearms in locked containers or disable them with a trigger lock.

Supporters in orange shirts attended the council meeting on Aug. 28 when the council unanimously supported the proposed ordinance, which is modeled after a similar law enacted in the city of San Diego. California cities including Los Angeles, Oakland, Santa Cruz and San Francisco also have safe storage laws.

“I think it’s important we do this in Solana Beach,” Solana Beach City Councilwoman Kelly Harless said. “With the frequency of mass shootings and the increase in teen suicides, and just the anxiety of our youth in general around gun violence, I think that speaks for itself.”

A report from the city manager and city attorney cites the increased likelihood of suicide and accidental shootings when firearms are not properly stored.

-- Report by Luke Harold