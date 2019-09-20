Solana Beach residents participate in Global Climate Strike

A group of about 50 students and parents met at the Solana Beach Library Sept. 20 to take part in the Global Climate Strike, an effort to demand more action to address climate change ahead of the United Nations climate action summit Monday, Sept. 23.

Cities all over the world, including several throughout San Diego County, held their own rallies, marches or other types of gatherings. More Global Climate Strike events are scheduled for Sept. 27. Solana Beach resident Lucilla Schiraldi, in attendance with her seventh-grade daughter Sophie, said the Solana Beach march came together quickly over the last day to give the local community a chance to participate in the worldwide event.

1 / 3 Parents and students in Solana Beach marched down Stevens Avenue and Lomas Santa Fe Drive. (Luke Harold) 2 / 3 Parents and students in Solana Beach marched down Stevens Avenue and Lomas Santa Fe Drive. (Luke Harold) 3 / 3 Parents and students in Solana Beach marched down Stevens Avenue and Lomas Santa Fe Drive. (Luke Harold)

Marchers went up Stevens Avenue and turned east onto Lomas Santa Fe Drive, then walked across the sidewalk in front of Skyline Elementary as school was letting out. They continued to Wells Fargo.

For more information, visit globalclimatestrike.net.