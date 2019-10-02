Solana Beach approves safe storage law for firearms

The Solana Beach City Council unanimously approved the second reading of a new safe storage law for local gun owners.

“We need safer gun storage and stronger penalties for those who don’t comply Please help up keep our children safe and secure,” Solana Beach resident Cindi Clemons said moments before the council’s Sept. 25 vote.

The law requires firearms to be safely stored unless they’re under the immediate control of their owners, thereby cutting down on deaths, injuries, suicides and accidental gunshots that could be prevented with safe storage requirements. Solana Beach became the second city in the county to adopt a safe storage law, after the city of San Diego. Encinitas is also adopting a safe storage law.

Solana Beach City Councilwoman Kelly Harless thanked Clemons and other members of the local advocacy group NeverAgainCA for pushing for their “unwavering efforts to keep our community safer.”

Advertisement

“I’m really proud that Solana Beach is the first city in North County to propose a safe storage ordinance,” Harless said.

--Report by Luke Harold