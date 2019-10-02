Solana Beach City Council approves new restrictions on single-use plastics

The Solana Beach City Council unanimously approved a second reading of a new law that further restricts regulations on usage of plastics that aren’t recyclable or compostable.

“This is extremely important that we’re making this motion and that we’re confirming that we’re making this motion and that we’re going to act on this motion,” City Councilwoman Judy Hegenauer said. “Our country’s awash in junk, mostly plastic junk, and so I’m very happy we’re doing this.”

Provisions of the ordinance will go into effect over the next two years.

The measures include banning single-use plastic straws, stirrers, cocktail sticks or plastic toothpicks, as well as a ban on polystyrene products, such as foam coolers, egg cartons, meat trays and fish trays. The restrictions would apply to vendors at city-sponsored events, who would also be prohibited from distributing plastic-bottled beverages.

Advertisement

The city manager will review requests for waivers.

“This is definitely a bold move, but one that I think is important for us to take,” Solana Beach Mayor David Zito said.

--Report by Luke Harold