Fundraiser for injured horse surpasses $13,000

A GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the recovery of a horse hit by a car last weekend in Encinitas has raised more than $13,000 from almost 300 donors as of Wednesday morning, Oct. 16.

The horse, named Bliss, panicked on the beach during a training ride with her owner, Hayley Walker. Bliss ran up Coast Highway 101 from Del Mar to Encinitas before colliding with a moving vehicle, resulting in lacerations to her chest cavity, according to the fundraising page.

Bliss is on track to move into a rehab facility later this week, according to an Oct. 16 update posted on GoFundMe. The fundraising effort exceeded its $10,000 goal in less than one day.

“Hayley has had Bliss since the day she was born, and would do anything for this horse,” Meghann Diemer, a friend of Hayley’s, wrote on the GoFundMe page. “She is still paying off vet bills from last year, and is in over her head with this one. We are encouraging her to set aside her pride and open up her heart for help.”

Advertisement

For more information and to donate, visit gofundme.com/f/blissrecovery.

-- Report by Luke Harold