One killed, two injured in Camino Del Mar traffic collision

A 76-year-old man died in a traffic collision on the 200 block of Camino Del Mar in the city of Del Mar, the county sheriff announced Monday night. Two others sustained “major injuries.”

The man, whose name was not immediately available, was driving a Honda CRV northbound on Camino Del Mar at about 4 p.m., according to a news release from the sheriff’s department. He then crossed into the southbound lanes and sideswiped a Honda RAV4 driven by a 39-year-old woman, who was unharmed.

He collided head on with a Toyota Previa, driven by a 28-year-old man with a 27-year-old male passenger. Both suffered major injuries and were transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla.

The sheriff’s department news release said there was no reason to believe the driver of the CRV was intoxicated. Authorities continue to investigate.

The city of Del Mar announced that Camino Del Mar would be closed between Carmel Valley and Fourth Street for at least four hours from the time of the collision. North County Transit announced that the BREEZE Route 101 would take a detour to bypass its stop at South Camino Del Mar and Del Mar Heights Road during the closure.

No further information was available Monday night. This is a developing story; check back for updates.

--Report by Luke Harold