Cedros 330 project brings art, true mixed-use project to Design District

Solana Beach’s new mixed-use development at 330 Cedros is nearing completion and will be adding to the already art-focused neighborhood with several eye-catching murals. Standing on Cedros Avenue, where the building sits in the heart of the Cedros Design District , you can see the hint of a brightly-colored hummingbird perched on a branch above the construction fence.

The 330 Cedros property was home to Cedros Gardens for more than 20 years until it closed in 2015. RAF Pacifica Group acquired the land in 2017 with a commitment to build a mixed-use project with a restaurant, retail and office spaces and residential units. The building was designed by Sean MacLeod, a Solana Beach resident who helped found the Cedros Design District more than 25 years ago.

Adam Robinson, president of RAF Pacifica, said they add art to all of their development projects but he believes the City of Solana Beach is “ahead of everywhere else” in its passion and encouragement for public art.

While the city’s Public Arts Commission had approved the originally proposed artwork for 330 Cedros of just surfers and surfboards, Robinson said they decided to do a something a little bit more unique and interesting with three different artists—the revision was approved by the commission in October.

A mural at 330 Cedros. (Courtesy)

“They’re pretty amazing,” Robinson said of the three selected artists who have transformed the space with large-scale murals over the course of a few days.

Local artist Skye Walker, known for his surf-centric large format murals, has been the art consultant on the project bringing his work and the art of muralists Tierney Moses and Mark Warren Jacques. When 330 Cedros is complete, the murals will be visible to the public as they stroll down Cedros.

Walker’s colorful piece takes inspiration from the coastal area with local aloe plant blooms and the aforementioned native hummingbirds. Jacques’ ocean-inspired piece pays homage to Beacons Beach while Moses will be painting a piece that draws inspiration from succulents, textures and abstract patterns.

330 Cedros will include retail shops and a restaurant on the street level while the upper level features eight residential units (six two-bedroom units and two one- bedroom units) and nearly 8,000 sq. ft. of office space.

“It’s pretty unique to be able to live in that area,” said Robinson of the residential units that are currently leasing. The handful of residences promise to be luxury beach living with large view decks, top-of-the-line fixtures and appliances and even heated floors.

Robinson said he is still in negotiations with the restaurant and retail tenants—he wants to find tenants that are the right fit and he wants for them to be able to see the completed spaces they will be inhabiting before signing anyone on. Right now, he estimates 330 Cedros is about two months out from being completed.

“I love Cedros,” said Robinson who used to have an office on the street before they moved to Encinitas. “There has been some really amazing rehabilitation projects here but no ground-up development like this. This is going to be a true live, work and play site. It’s good for all of our beach communities to see how it can be successful to put all of these uses into one project.”