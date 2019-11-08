Driver, 17, strikes and critically injures pedestrian, 72, in Carmel Valley

A 72-year-old woman was hospitalized with a brain bleed Thursday night, Nov. 7, after being struck by a teen driver earlier in the day in Carmel Valley, police said.

The victim was in a crosswalk at Edgewood Bend Court and Carmel Valley Road, just north of state Route 56, when she was struck by a Honda Ridgeline pickup about 3:05 p.m., according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

Medics took the victim to a hospital with a brain bleed and other injuries, Buttle said. She was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers at the scene evaluated the Ridgeline’s 17-year-old driver for possible drug impairment, but he was found not to be under the influence of marijuana or other drugs, Buttle said.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department’s traffic division were investigating the crash.

