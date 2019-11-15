Police investigate reported indecent exposure near middle school in Carmel Valley

San Diego police are investigating a report that a man in a parked car exposed himself to students near Carmel Valley Middle School Wednesday morning, Nov. 13.

A mother called police Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 13, to report that her daughter and her friends were walking to school Wednesday morning when they saw a man sitting in a car, with the door open, parked on Carmel Creek Road near Camino Sandoval, who had his pants down and appeared to be touching himself, police said.

Police said the man never looked at the girls.

It was unclear how close the group of students got to the man’s car and the girls gave officers varying descriptions of the vehicle and the man, police said.

Vicki Kim, the principal at Carmel Valley Middle School, sent an email to parents and staff, informing them of the incident and urging them to remain alert and to call police if they see suspicious people near the campus.

“A special thank you to our students and parents for reporting this incident and working with SDPD on this investigation to keep our school and students safe by implementing our district-wide practice of ‘See Something, Hear Something, Say Something.’ Please remind your students about the importance of immediately communicating situations that feel unsafe,” she wrote.

— Karen Kucher is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune

