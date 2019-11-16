Hit-and-run driver sought in Del Mar crash that seriously injured pedestrian

Authorities Friday, Nov. 15, offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a hit-and-run crash that severely injured a 39-year-old man last week in a Del Mar alley.

The victim was walking south between 10th and 11th streets around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, when an SUV traveling the opposite direction struck him, San Diego sheriff’s Deputy David Sanchez said in a Crime Stoppers news release.

Medics took the victim to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla where he was admitted in critical condition with major injuries, including fractures to his pelvis, tibia, fibula and femur, Sanchez said. He also suffered cuts on much of his body, including his face and head.

“The victim is expected to survive, but remains hospitalized,” Sanchez said in the statement release Friday afternoon, Nov. 15.

Advertisement

Friends have identified the victim as Cardiff resident Benjamin Nelson and started a Facebook fundraising page to help him pay for medical expenses.

Based on a crash reconstruction investigation, sheriff’s officials believe the vehicle that struck the victim is an SUV that will have minor damage to the front of the vehicle, which is believed to be white or light in color.

“Investigators are asking any local collision damage repair shops that may have performed work recently on the suspect vehicle to please contact them,” Sanchez said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle involved in the crash was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s North Coastal substation at (760) 966-3500 or Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Advertisement

— Alex Riggins is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune

