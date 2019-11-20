Clean Energy Alliance to hold hearing for implementation plan

The Clean Energy Alliance, a new Community Choice Energy program launched by the cities of Solana Beach, Del Mar and Carlsbad, will hold a public hearing Dec. 19 on its implementation plan.

The new CCE, which held its first board of directors meeting last month, plans to begin delivering energy to local residents and businesses in 2021.

The CCE will give residents and businesses an alternative to San Diego Gas & Electric. Once it’s up and running, the Clean Energy Alliance will offer a 50% renewable energy option designed to give customers a 2% discount compared to the base product offered by SDG&E. Customers could also choose a 100% renewable energy option that would likely cost more than the SDG&E base product.

“The Alliance plans to expand the energy choices available to eligible customers through creation of innovative new programs for voluntary purchases of renewable energy and net energy metering to promote customer-owned renewable generation,” reads the draft implementation plan and statement of intent.

Advertisement

Customers will have the option to opt out of the CCE if they want to continue receiving energy from SDG&E.

Solana Beach school board member Debra Schade asked the board to be mindful of the rates local schools will be paying.

“We are not the only district that would be involved,” she said.

She added that the district looks to set an example to its students with environmental and clean energy initiatives, such as the Solana Pacific Solar Structure Project.

Advertisement

The three-member board elected Carlsbad City Councilwoman Cori Schumacher as its chair at its first meeting. Del Mar Deputy Mayor Ellie Haviland was elected vice chair. Solana Beach City Councilwoman Kristi Becker is the third board member.

The three unanimously decided to use thecleanenergyalliance.org as the CCE’s official website. Meeting agendas, videos and other information is currently available on the city of Carlsbad’s website.