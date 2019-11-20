Superhero-themed county fair opens June 5

The 2020 San Diego County Fair will take visitors up, up and away to a summer full of action-packed fun from June 5 to July 5, 2020 (closed on Mondays).

The superhero theme, dates and logo for the 2020 San Diego County Fair were unanimously approved Nov. 19 at the 22nd District Agricultural Association’s board of directors meeting at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Visitors will be able to soar through the air on adrenaline-pumping carnival rides, strike a power pose with their favorite superheroes, taste the fair’s food offerings, discover entertainment surprises around every corner, learn the science and history of being a superhero, and meet real-life community heroes who put Clark Kent to shame.

“There is so much to love about being a hero,” said Katie Mueller, deputy general manager of the Del Mar Fairgrounds. “Whether it’s kids in costumes imagining their superpowers to the real heroes who keep our communities safe and secure, this year’s fair is all about discovering the hero within, and creating memorable experiences for the whole family. Everything’s going to pack a punch – from the world-class entertainment and exciting mix of new experiences to hero-themed foods and interactive superpower exhibits.”

Attendees will be able to test their superpowers with interactive physical challenges, learn about superheroes who first bound from the pages of comic books straight into a cultural phenomenon in the 1930s, view a Batmobile replica and discover their unique natural superpower in the fair’s upcoming theme exhibit.

The fair will also honor community heroes, such as volunteers, veterans, mentors, first responders and anyone else who makes a difference in their community. To nominate someone, visit sdfair.com/heroes!

Through Dec. 31, holiday deals for the fair include $27 for unlimited entry throughout the fair’s 27 days, $20 for a $25 food voucher and single-day parking for $18. For more information, visit sdfair.com.

-- 22nd District Agricultural Association news release