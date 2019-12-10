Torrey Pines Pop Warner Falcons playing for national championship

For the first time in the 27-year history of Torrey Pines Pop Warner, the undefeated 12U Falcons have earned their way to the 2019 National Pop Warner Super Bowl Championships at Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla. The team is just two games away from the national title after defeating the Southwest Colts of Rochester, New York 16-0 on Dec. 8.

The Falcons represent the entire western region in the 12U age bracket and are competing against seven teams from six states for the 2019 Pop Warner Super Bowl Championship.

On Dec. 8 in Orlando, the Falcons offense broke through the Colts’ solid line for two touchdowns runs. The dynamic Gunnar Paul from Earl Warren Middle School ran in a 40-yard touchdown and a 20-yard touchdown. The smart and fast Falcons defense held the Colts’ strong run team, causing a fumble on their opening drive and ultimately handing the Colts their first shut-out of the season.

The Falcons next play on Wednesday, Dec. 11 against the Stratford Redskins of Connecticut.

This year parents, coaches and former players revived the Torrey Pines Pop Warner program, which folded this past spring after almost 30 years. The result has been an amazing run for the 12U boys who are from seven different area middle schools. Making their run even more remarkable is 17 of the 28 players have never played tackle football before.

With a 13-0 record on the season, the Falcons hold the titles of the 2019 Palomar Conference Champions, the Regional Champions and the Wescon Champions. They are hoping to add a national championship to the list.

