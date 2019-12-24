San Dieguito superintendent responds to recent vandalism

San Dieguito Union High School District Superintendent Robert Haley released an open letter to the community in response to “foul and homophobic language, and disturbing anti-Semitic imagery” on restroom walls” discovered at San Dieguito Academy over the past few weeks.

“These individuals do not represent our school community and caring is more powerful than hate,” he said in the letter. “We must be lights of positivity in the darkness and stand with, and more importantly, stand up for any target of injustice and discrimination.”

Haley also pointed out the school’s participation in the Anti-Defamation League’s “No Place for Hate” program. The letter said that the high school has increased security as the investigation into the vandalism continues.

Haley was not immediately available for comment.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Arvanitis, who is working with the school, said he could not comment on an ongoing case.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 800-782-7463 or visiting wetip.com.