Several adult sports programs at the new Pacific Highlands Ranch Recreation Center will begin in March.

So Cal Adult Softball will be offering the following programs on the brand new field with state-of-the-art lights:

• Coed 3-Pitch Softball seven men and three women: Monday or Wednesday evenings

• Men’s Slo Pitch Softball: Tuesday evenings

• Coed kickball: Thursday evenings

For information on programs and registration,contact Pete McNamara at pmcna80@gmail.com or (858) 752 9757.