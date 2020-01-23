Aperture office complex begins construction in Pacific Highlands Ranch

The ground has officially broken on the Aperture Del Mar office complex in Pacific Highlands Ranch.

The five-building, 630,000-square-foot project on Carmel Valley Road and Edgewood Bend Court adjacent to SR-56 intends to be the home of a corporate headquarters or campus for a big tech-focused or life-science company.

Brigham Black, executive vice president of Lincoln Property Company, anticipates a 15-month construction process on phase one, which will include two of the five buildings and a one-level parking structure. Phase one is expected to be complete by the second quarter of 2021.

“We’re really excited about this project,” Black said. “It is a cutting-edge design with indoor/outdoor connectivity, exterior stairwells, Juliet balconies, full glass walls and functional pocket doors to let in natural light and air.”

A rendering of how Aperture Del Mar will fit into the Pacific Highlands Ranch neighborhood off Carmel Valley Road. (Courtesy)

The campus will be a mix of five and four-story buildings and is planned to be “highly amenitized.” The campus will feature an on-site café, fitness center, event lawn, amphitheater, half basketball court, sand volleyball court, dog park, jogging trail, 100-space park and ride, and a bike shop with bikes for rent that employees can take out during lunch or peak times to help minimize traffic in the neighborhood.

The one-level parking structure in phase one is separate from the future multi-level parking structure that will be built along with phase two. While the parking garage is planned to be four levels, the site is lower than Edgewood Bend so it will be seen as ground-level plus two stories visible from the road with one subterranean level. It will be landscaped to shield the view from the Cielo Carmel residential units across the street.

Along with the project, there will be a new signalized entrance on Edgewood Bend and two other separate driveways to help improve the traffic flow. Edgewood Bend currently serves an access point to Canyon Crest Academy’s back parking lot as well as the PHR fire station.

Designed by Gensler, the buildings feature open lab floorplans and creative office space with 10 feet ceiling heights to attract the use of a life science or technology company.

When Aperture was approved by the Carmel Valley Community Planning Board back in 2016, the plan was to wait to build until a tenant had been secured, however, Black said they are moving forward with speculative construction without tenants.

Black said they are optimistic; he said there is a high level of interest for this size of campus and for offices in this market due to the continued rent growth and limited supply.

