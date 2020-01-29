Torrey Pines Community Planning Board elects new chair, secretary

Following a Jan. 23 reorganization meeting, Troy Van Horst was elected chair of the Torrey Pines Community Planning Board, and Susan Lyon was elected secretary.

The reorganization meeting was precipitated by the sudden resignation of the board’s longtime chair, Dennis Ridz, earlier this month, in addition to three other recent departures from the board.

The city of San Diego’s community planning boards provide residents a chance to weigh in on land use decisions in their neighborhoods, and a way to communicate their local issues to city, county and state representatives.

The Torrey Pines Community Planning Board has four vacant seats and three expiring seats ahead of the March 12 community planning board elections. Dee Rich, the community planning board’s vice chair, said the board is looking to fill two of those vacancies with a renter and a Sorrento Valley business owner.

“There has been a real interest in the community,” said Rich, adding that there have already been several new applicants who want to serve on the board. “We have so many issues coming up.”

For more information, visit torreypinescommunity.org.

--Report by Luke Harold