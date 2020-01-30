Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Rowe 8th grade team earns finalist alliance trophy at FIRST Tech Challenge Robotics League meet

#12605 Dark Voyager.jpg
#12605 Dark Voyager team members with their finalist trophy.
(Courtesy)
Jan. 30, 2020
10:32 AM
During the third FIRST Tech Challenge meet of the season, held Jan. 25 at Tri-City Christian School in Vista, Rowe Middle School teams Intergalactic Dragons and Dark Voyager competed in a hard-fought tournament with teams from throughout the Greater San Diego region.

Both teams showed strong and were able to move on to the alliance rounds at the end of the meet. Rowe team #12605 Dark Voyager partnered with team Level Up and ended up with the finalist trophy for the meet. Both Rowe teams compete again on Feb. 9 for the League Championship at Grauer School in Encinitas.

