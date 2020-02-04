Carmel Valley Middle students take third at Science Olympiad Invitational

On Feb. 1, Carmel Valley Middle School students showcased their talents competing in the first annual Jeffrey Trails Science Olympiad Invitational at Portola High School in Irvine. Out of 73 teams in the competition, the Carmel Valley Middle School (CVMS) Oppenheimer team was able to secure third place overall, beating many other extremely competitive and talented teams.

The third place winning Oppenheimer team from Carmel Valley Middle. (Courtesy)

In Science Olympiad, there are 23 competition events related to science, technology and engineering requiring students to demonstrate their knowledge in a variety of different ways. For example, in the Elastic Launched Glider event, students had to build a rubber-band launched plane that needs to fly for as long as possible and in the study event, students completed a test all about electricity, magnetism and circuit analysis. Many students opted to participate in multiple events and Carmel Valley Middle students took home a total of 14 medals.

CVMS Science Olympiad teams will now go on to compete at the San Diego Regional competition on Feb. 8 at Miramar College.

