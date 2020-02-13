Three local students among ‘Top 300 Scholars in Regeneron Science Talent Search 2020’

Society for Science & the Public recently announced the top 300 scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2020, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors. The 300 scholars and their schools will be awarded $2,000 each.

Three local students were among the selected scholars (in alphabetical order):

 Arushi Dogra, Age: 17, Del Norte High School

Project Title: The Role of C1q and CD4+ T-cells in the Pathogenesis of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

Advertisement

 Daniel Liu, Age: 17, Torrey Pines High School

Project Title: Adversarial Point Perturbations on 3D Objects

 Alina Pollner, Age: 18, Canyon Crest Academy

Project Title: Novel Strategy to Increase Fruit Production via CRISPR-Cas9 Genome Engineering

Advertisement

The Regeneron Science Talent Search scholars were selected from 1,993 applications received from 659 high schools across 49 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam and eight countries. Scholars were chosen based on their exceptional research skills, commitment to academics, innovative thinking and promise as scientists and hail from 192 American and international high schools in 39 states and Guam.

The full list of scholars can be viewed at www.societyforscience.org/regeneron-sts/2020-scholars/

The Regeneron Science Talent Search provides students a national stage to present original research and celebrates the hard work and novel discoveries of young scientists who are bringing a fresh perspective to significant global challenges. This year, research projects cover topics from medicine and health to environmental science.

“We are inspired by the incredible energy and passion of every scholar who is using research to make the world a better place,” said Maya Ajmera, president and CEO of Society for Science & the Public, publisher of Science News and 1985 Science Talent Search alum. “These young students will be the key to unlocking solutions to many of our world’s most pressing challenges.”

“Congratulations to all 300 scholars from this year’s Regeneron Science Talent Search and welcome to a network of exceptional student leaders and innovators,” said Hala Mirza, senior vice president of Corporate Communications and Citizenship at Regeneron. “We are thrilled to recognize and honor these students for the many contributions they are making to the STEM community and our broader society. With such a wide array of interests and high-quality work, we are eager to follow their progress in the years to come.” — News release (www.societyforscience.org)

