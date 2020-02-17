Success at Stanford for the Canyon Crest Academy Debate Team

The Canyon Crest Academy Debate Team had a successful tournament at the 34th Stanford University Invitational. Members from the Public Forum, Lincoln Douglas, Parliament and Policy categories competed at the prestigious annual event. Juniors Danny An and Alex Tahan, representing Varsity Public Forum, achieved Triple Octafinalist status winning a trophy. Junior Jacob Spiegelman, representing Varsity Lincoln Douglas, progressed onto a bid round. The debate team has had a stellar year competing in key national tournaments this school year.

