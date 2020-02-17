Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Success at Stanford for the Canyon Crest Academy Debate Team

Debate Team President Justin Liu, Benjamin Zhao, Steven Zheng, Alex Tahan, Debate Team Officer Danny An, Iain Law, Syon Mansur and Brandon Shen
(Gloria Goldstein)
By Gloria Goldstein
Feb. 17, 2020
11:01 AM
The Canyon Crest Academy Debate Team had a successful tournament at the 34th Stanford University Invitational. Members from the Public Forum, Lincoln Douglas, Parliament and Policy categories competed at the prestigious annual event. Juniors Danny An and Alex Tahan, representing Varsity Public Forum, achieved Triple Octafinalist status winning a trophy. Junior Jacob Spiegelman, representing Varsity Lincoln Douglas, progressed onto a bid round. The debate team has had a stellar year competing in key national tournaments this school year.

CCA Debaters Danny An and Alex Tahan win Triples at the Stanford University Tournament.
(Stanford University)

Gloria Goldstein
