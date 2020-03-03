CCA team wins National Ocean Sciences Bowl regional

A five-member team of students from Canyon Crest Academy won the San Diego Garibaldi Bowl, a regional National Ocean Sciences Bowl (NOSB) competition hosted by University of San Diego on Feb. 29.

The Garibaldi Bowl is part of a nationwide competition that tests students’ knowledge of ocean science disciplines through buzzer-style, multiple-choice questions and open-ended team challenge questions.

The CCA team of Alex Shahla, Andrew Zhang, Gavin Budikentjana, Richard Chen and Ella Crotty will now join the winners of 23 other regional bowls for the National Ocean Sciences Bowl final on April 16-19 in Gulf Port, Mississippi.

The theme for the 2020 National Ocean Sciences Bowl will be “Understanding Human, Economic and Environmental Resiliency in the Gulf of Mexico.” This theme incorporates many topics from how coastal and deep water processes influence the formation of coastal storms to offshore geology in oil and gas environments, and finding solutions to mitigate the impacts of natural disasters, including the science of ecosystem recovery, to the scientific, economic and cultural importance of the gulf and related policy.

