Mossy to step down from San Dieguito board

San Dieguito Union High School District Clerk Melisse Mossy will be stepping down from the school board. Mossy made a tearful announcement toward the end of the Feb. 27 board meeting that her husband was recently presented an opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream to expand his business which would require them to move out of the district.

Melisse Mossy will be leaving the SDUHSD board by the end of the school year. (Courtesy)

“Serving as a trustee is the highest honor and privilege I have ever had in my life. I do not wish to upset or disappoint any of my constituents, fellow board members and staff,” said Mossy, a Rancho Santa Fe resident. “Please know this is a very unexpected, difficult yet exciting time for our family.”

While plans for the business are not yet finalized, the Mossys put their home on the market last week and Mossy wanted to be open and transparent about what was going on. In order to avoid the cost of a special election, Mossy plans to remain a resident of her trustee area until the end of the school year. The opening would be on the regular ballot in the November election in which two other board seats will also be up for grabs.

Elected to the board in 2018, Mossy’s term runs until 2022. Area 3 of the district represents the communities of Rancho Santa Fe, Solana Beach Cardiff and Encinitas.

Mossy said she has enjoyed serving on the board with her fellow board members who come from a “mosaic” of different backgrounds but all share a commitment to students first. She is happy to speak to anyone who is interested in running for the seat. Her biggest requirement: Someone who loves kids, someone without an agenda who can listen to all sides of an issue and someone who is passionately committed to assuring all students receive a world-class education.

Email Melisse at Melisse.Mossy@sduhsd.net

