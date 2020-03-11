Fairgrounds officials will not cancel events due to coronavirus

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow, officials at the Del Mar Fairgrounds said March 10 that there are no plans to cancel any upcoming events.

“At this time, we are not canceling any events, we’re moving forward,” Tim Fennell, CEO and general manager of the fairgrounds, said during the 22nd District Agricultural Association Board of Directors meeting.

Coronavirus was declared a pandemic on March 11 by the World Health Organization, which days earlier announced that the worldwide number of cases surpassed 100,000.

Organizers of the SDCCU Biggest Used Car Sale, originally scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the fairgrounds, decided to move the event to participating dealerships due to coronavirus concerns. Other upcoming events at the fairgrounds, including a high school robotics competition and the Crossroads of the West gun show, will still be taking place. There are currently no changes to the county fair, scheduled to run June 5 to July 5.

The fairgrounds will be providing hand-sanitizing stations and temporary washing sinks at its upcoming events, according to a fairgrounds news release. Workers at the state-owned venue are also taking additional measures, such as placing signage and expanding daily cleaning routines, to guard against any transmissions.

“We’re going to stay calm, cool and collected here at the fairgrounds,” Fennell said. “We’re going to deal in facts.”

Coronavirus (COVID-19) is a respiratory illness first identified in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Symptoms include fever, shortness of breath and coughing. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, older people and people with certain kinds of preexisting conditions, such as lung disease or diabetes, are more likely to develop a serious illness if they contract coronavirus.

As of March 10, two people in California have died from coronavirus, and 157 people have been diagnosed.

In San Diego County, there is one case of coronavirus: a woman in her 50s who is currently listed as presumptive positive. Test results must be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before officially becoming positive.

Wilma Wooten, a county public health officer, said in a county newsletter that local officials knew there would be cases of coronavirus in the region and were prepared to handle them.

“The public should be assured that we are following CDC guidance and continue taking appropriate steps to keep the novel coronavirus from spreading,” she said.

County officials say the risk of contracting coronavirus in San Diego is currently low, but urge residents to be prepared by storing two-weeks of food in case of quarantine, buying medicine and planning for possible school closures.