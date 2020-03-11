Multi-vehicle crashes on I-5 south near Carmel Valley prompt hour-long closure of freeway lanes

Two multi-vehicle crashes on Interstate 5 near Carmel Valley Road sent seven people to a hospital and forced the closure of all southbound freeway lanes for about an hour Tuesday, March 10, authorities said.

The collisions occurred about 1:10 p.m. during a rainy period in which about 25 crashes were reported on freeways across the county, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

On southbound I-5, traffic quickly came to a standstill after the pair of crashes. Almost an hour later, traffic was backed up to Via de la Valle.

Video shared on Twitter by San Diego police showed three fire trucks and two tow trucks blocking the freeway lanes in the aftermath of the crashes.

The number of vehicles involved in each collision was not immediately known. While San Diego police reported a “13-vehicle accident,” Bettencourt said it appeared two crashes occurred.

Seven people were taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, though no serious injuries were reported, according to the CHP and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz.

All lanes were reopened about 2 p.m.

— David Hernandez is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune

