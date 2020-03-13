Solana Ranch students win numerous awards at county National History Day contest

Students at Solana Ranch Elementary School participated in the San Diego County National History Day competition March 7 and won several top honors. Hundreds of students from across San Diego County presented history research projects relating the theme “Breaking Barriers in History.” The three-four months of research and writing culminated with students presenting their work to a panel of three judges during 15 minute interviews.

Max Strauss and Ryan Kang earned top honors in the Group Website division.

(Courtesy)

The day was a great success for the Solana Ranch Elementary School students:

 In the Junior Division for 6th-8th graders Akshath Akula won the Individual Website division for his project titled, “Sputnik : the Beginning of the Space Age.”

 Max Strauss and Ryan Kang won in the Group Website division for their project titled,”Pele: Soccer’s Greatest Legend Inspiring others On and Off the Field.”

 Sydney Mafong and Kaelyn Liu won in the Group Documentary division for their project titled “The Original 9: Serving, Slicing and Smashing Through Gender Barriers.”

 In the Elementary division for 4th-5th graders, Catherine Hassanein and Lisa Akin won for their project titled, ‘Elizabeth Cowles: A Mountaineer Wonder.”

(Courtesy)

 Christopher Lee, Jake Kim and Aaron Park won for their work on the first African-American NBA player, titled, “Earl Lloyd: Overcoming Racial Barriers in Basketball.”

 Derek Ying and Eddie Guo won for their project titled, “The Oregon Trail: Opening New Territory by Breaking Geographic Barriers.”

These winners will represent San Diego County when they travel to Sacramento in May for the State National History Day competition, with hopes of moving on to the National Finals in Washington, D.C.