Three killed in Sorrento Valley after pickup slams into tree

By Rob Nikolewski
March 15, 2020
2:36 PM
Three young adults died Friday night, March 13, after the driver of a Chevy pickup lost control and the truck slammed into a pine tree in Sorrento Valley, San Diego police said.

Three passengers, ages 18 to 20, died at the scene. The 18-year-old woman who was driving survived but suffered third- and fourth-degree burns.

The driver was traveling southbound on Camino Santa Fe near Miratech Drive at a high rate of speed when the pickup began rotating counter-clockwise, jumped the center island and slammed into the tree. The truck impacted on the passenger side, police said.

The three passengers who died were sitting in the front seat.

Alcohol is not suspected at this time, police said.

--Rob Nikolewski is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune

