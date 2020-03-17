Del Mar fashion designer builds ‘edgy’ jewelry brand

Years after she began modeling at age 13, Del Mar resident Nadia Kuznetsova wanted to take her career in a different direction.

“I decided I wanted to do something in the industry but wasn’t sure what,” said Kuznetsova, who was born in Russia and lived in New York before moving west.

She launched her own designer brand, NadineByNadia, in 2019 after spending two years designing her own earrings, bracelets, necklaces and other products. The brand name is derived from her real first name, Nadezhda; people have called her Nadine and Nadia over the years.

“I love designing statement jewelry and putting together diverse looks,” Kuznetsova said. “Jewelry can transform an outfit, it’s how you put it all together that makes it unique.”

She added that being a designer has given her more freedom to explore her more “free-spirited” and creative side. Her major influences include iconic French fashion designer and businesswoman Coco Chanel, who famously broke the mold of traditional women’s fashion in the early 20th century.

Kuznetsova’s work will be on display April 22 at a downtown Los Angeles showcase hosted by RAW, an independent arts organization that holds showcases in multiple cities throughout the country. The event was originally scheduled for March, but organizers announced it will be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In addition to her involvement with RAW, Kuznetsova over the years has been a featured designer at New York Fashion Week with Oxford Fashion Studio, Elle Magazine and Fashion Weekly.

Some of the pieces in her collection include a leather cuff bracelets, a spiked necklace set, cleopatra cuff bracelet, spike earrings, triangle dangle earrings, stud bangle bracelet, slash fringe choker necklace and spiderweb spiked necklace. Her website has an online store with a complete listing of items and prices, which start around $20-30 and go up to $200-300.

“My jewelry is very different, it’s more edgy,” she said, adding that her creations are inspired in part by fashion from the 1970s and ‘80s.

Her long-term goals are to design for television and print, and to continue building her brand.

In an industry largely centered in places such as New York and Los Angeles, Kuznetsova said she’s still been able to build her brand with social media, networking and other promotional efforts while living in Del Mar.

“I don’t think there’s a negative, per se [from being farther away from the rest of the industry], as long as you get yourself out there,” she said.

For more information and to view her collection, visit nadinebynadia.com.