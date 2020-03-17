Events and more closed, canceled or postponed in San Diego because of coronavirus (COVID-19)

Concerns about the coronavirus, which has now been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization, have prompted a surge of postponed and canceled events across San Diego County as well as neighboring counties. A list of some of those impacted events appears below.

Arts and entertainment

San Diego Zoo (through the end of March)

San Diego Zoo Safari Park (through the end of March)

San Diego Botanic Garden until further notice

Legoland (through the end of March)

USS Midway Museum (through the end of March)

Coachella (postponed until Oct. 9-11, 16-18)

Stagecoach (postponed until Oct. 23-25)

San Diego Rep (all performances through end of March)

San Diego Symphony (all performances through end of March)

La Jolla Playhouse (all performances through end of March)

La Jolla Music Society (all performances through end of March)

San Diego Opera (all performances through end of March)

Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego’s downtown location (closed until further notice)

San Diego Music Awards at House of Blues (March 23, postponed; SDMA showcase concerts will take place as scheduled, between March 17 and 21, at local bars and nightclubs)

Old Globe (all performances through end of March)

Cygnet Theatre (all performances until April 16)

New Village Arts Theatre (postponed indefinitely)

North Coast Rep (all performances for the time being)

Lamb’s Players Theatre (all performances through April 1)

Patio Playhouse (all performances through end of March)

OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. (all performances at least through March 15)

OnStage Playhouse (all performances until April 2)

UC San Diego Art Power (all performances until May 12)

Warwick’s (all author readings through end of March)

Pechanga Resort Casino (all concerts through end of April are postponed)

Poway Center for the Performing Arts (all performances through end of March)

San Diego Latino Film Festival (postponed)

Broadway/San Diego: “Frozen” (postponed)

André Rieu at Pechanga Arena San Diego (March 18, canceled)

La Jolla Symphony & Chorus: War Reqiuem (canceled)

ArtPower (all performances through May 10)

Celine Dion at Pechanga Arena San Diego (March 31, postponed)

Flogging Molly at Harrah’s Resort SoCal (March 12, canceled)

“Whose Live Anyway” at California Center for the Arts, Escondido (March 12, canceled)

Will Ferrell at Balboa Theatre (March 17, canceled)

Best of Broadway at California Center for the Arts, Escondido (March 13-14, canceled)

Livingston Taylor at Humphreys Backstage Live (March 15, canceled)

Joan Osborne, The Weepies at California Center for the Arts, Escondido (April 3, canceled)

Belly Up (all performances through end of March)

Music Box (all performances through end of March)

House of Blues (all main concert-hall shows are postponed or canceled through April 9)

Dizzy’s (weekend of March 14-15)

Choral Consortium of San Diego (all performances through end of March)

Sacra/Profana at St. James by-the-sea Episcopal Church (March 22, postponed)

The Magnolia (all performances through end of March)

Pearl Jam at Viejas Arena (April 16, postponed)

Lauren Daigle at Pechanga Arena San Diego (April 16, postponed until Oct. 17)

Balboa Park Carousel (closed through end of March)

Live & Up Close theatre and Heritage Event Center events (through March)

Oxford Social Club at the Pendry (temporarily closed)

The Living Coast Discovery Center (through April 5)

A Tribute to Queens of Africa by Runoko Rashidi (March 14, canceled)

Centro Cultural de la Raza (large events, fundraisers canceled through March)

San Diego Museum of Art (effective March 14)

San Diego History Center (effective March 16)

Fandango at the Wall at Copley Symphony Hall (postponed from March 14 to May 30)

Observatory North Park (check website for specific cancellations)

San Diego New Music (postponed)

Bach Collegium San Diego Bach at noon (March 25, postponed)

California Ballet’s “Beer & Ballet” (canceled)

Bodhi Tree Concerts’ Songs of Suffrage (March 29, postponed)

Balboa Park

Balboa Park Carousel

Fleet Science Center

Japanese Friendship Garden

Museum of Photographic Arts

San Diego Art Institute

San Diego Air and Space Museum

San Diego Automotive Museum

San Diego History Center

San Diego Model Railroad Museum

San Diego Museum of Art

San Diego Museum of Man

San Diego Natural History Museum

Spanish Village Art Center

Timken Museum of Art

WorldBeat Center

San Diego Zoo

San Diego municipal public swimming pools (through April 6)

Casinos

Casino Pauma, Pauma Valley (through March 31)

Harrah’s Resort Southern California, Valley Center (through March 31)

Pechanga Resort & Casino, Temecula (through March 31)

Churches

Beth Jacob Congregation: Friday and Saturday night services, all other programming, canceled

Diocese of San Diego: All daily and Sunday Masses canceled

Conferences at San Diego Convention Center

All conferences (through end of March)

Events

EarthFair (to be rescheduled)

ShamROCK (canceled)

St. Patrick’s Day parade (canceled)

Farmer’s markets in San Diego County (many are canceled)

Union-Tribune CaregiverSD Community Expo (March 21, postponed until September)

San Diego Women’s Week (March 16-20, canceled)

WonderCon (sister event of Comic-Con in Anaheim, canceled)

Spring Bridal Bazaar at Del Mar Fairgrounds (March 15, postponed until May 24)

San Diego County Credit Union used car sale at Del Mar Fairgrounds (moved to Penske dealerships

Crossroads of the West Gun Show (postponed)

Picnic in the Park event in National City (postponed)

San Diego County Women’s Hall of Fame’s annual induction ceremony (canceled)

“Giving Arch” Celebration on Grand Avenue at Centre City Parkway, Escondido (canceled)

One Year Anniversary of the Sycuan Casino and Resort (canceled)

San Diego EarthWorks — Earth Fair 2020 (April 19, postponed until Sept. 13)

Spring Food Truck festival in Balboa Park (canceled)

Disney on Ice presents Celebrate Memories at Pechanga Arena San Diego (canceled)

Culinary Historians of San Diego food lecture (March 21, canceled)

Art on 30th opening reception for “Naturals & Neutrals” show (March 21, canceled)

Government and courts

San Diego Superior Court (suspending civil trials for next 30 days)

San Diego Association of Governments offices (through April 3)

City of San Diego non-critical operations, all meetings of boards, commissions, including Planning Commission and the Historical Resources Board, (through March 31)

Restaurants, bars and nightclubs (temporary closures)

Campfire, Carlsbad (launching box-meal online order program on 3/18 at thisiscampfire.com)

Crown Brunch Room, Babcock & Story, ENO, Serea and all shops at Hotel Del Coronado (Sheerwater remains open)

Donovan’s Steak & Chop House, Gaslamp Quarter

FaVa Tacos, San Diego (permanently closed)

Jeune et Jolie, Carlsbad (launching box-meal online order program on 3/18 at jeune-jolie.com)

Monzu Fresh Pasta, East Village

Oxford Social Club, Pendry Hotel, Gaslamp Quarter

Puffer Malarkey Collective restaurants: Herb & Wood, Herb & Eatery, Animae, NIMA Cafe, Herb & Sea, Green Acre Campus Pointe, Green Acre Nautilus, Farmer & The Seahorse, Wood Yu and Herb & Ranch

Retail stores

Apple stores (all locations)

Anthropologie (all locations)

Free People (all locations)

Urban Outfitters (all locations)

Schools (closures)

Alpine Union School District (through April 13)

Bonsall Unified School District (through April 6)

Cajon Valley Union School District (through April 20)

Catholic Diocese of San Diego schools

Chula Vista Elementary School District (through April 3)

City Tree Christian School

Coronado Unified School District (through April 3)

Dehesa School District (through April 17)

Del Mar Union School District

Encinitas Union School District (through April 10)

Escondido Union Elementary School District (through April 13)

Fallbrook Union High School District (through April 10)

Grossmont Union High School District (through April 10)

Jamul-Dulzura Union School District (through April 20)

La Mesa-Spring Valley School District (through April 10)

Lakeside Union School District (through April 17)

Mountain Empire Unified School District (through April 13)

Oceanside Unified School District (through April 10)

Poway Unified School District (April 6)

San Diego Unified School District (through April 6)

San Dieguito Union School District

San Marcos Unified School District

San Ysidro School District (through April 6 (staff)/April 7 (students)

Solana Beach School District

South Bay Union School District (through April 3)

Sweetwater Union High School District (through April 3)

Vallecitos School District (through April 14)

Sports

NCAA

SDSU

Mountain West Conference

NBA: Games suspended indefinitely

MLB: Opening day delayed at least two weeks

MLS: Games suspended for 30 days (as of March 12)

Theme parks

Legoland California (through March 31)

San Diego Zoo (through March 31)

San Diego Zoo Safari Park (through March 31)

SeaWorld San Diego (through March 31)

Regional:

Disneyland Park (through March 31)

Disney California Adventure Park (through March 31)

Knott’s Berry Farm (through March 31)

Six Flags Magic Mountain (through March 31)