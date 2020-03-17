Local businesses brace for coronavirus impact, Del Mar, Solana Beach cities take action

As more San Diego residents self-quarantine to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, local businesses are trying to weather the slowdown in foot traffic and revenue.

Janet Adams, manager of Coco Rose at Del Mar Plaza, said business has been “incredibly slow” lately. The store has reduced its hours of operation.

“We’re all kind of in this together right now,” said Adams, who keeps hand sanitizer in the store. “This is all one day at a time.”

She added that many business owners are hoping for a return to normalcy by the busy summer season, so they can make up for the sales they’re losing now.

Annie Glenn, owner of Urban Girl Accessories at Del Mar Plaza, said via email that the store will be closed through Thursday. It could reopen on Friday, she added, based on how business is going at some of the other nine local shops she owns that have remained open.

“We are hoping that all of our landlords will consider delaying rent payments,” Glenn said.

Restaurants at Del Mar Plaza are closed for dining in, but some are still open for takeout and delivery.

As of March 17, there are 60 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in San Diego County. Fifty-one are residents. There have been no deaths in the county. In California, there are 472 cases and 11 deaths as March 16.

With no vaccine to prevent COVID-19, and with the risk of overwhelming the health care system, federal and state government officials have issued recommendations for self-quarantining, social distancing and limiting gatherings.

In the city of San Diego, Mayor Kevin Faulconer issued an executive order closing bars, nightclubs and adult entertainment venues until the end of March. Restaurants are limited to delivery and takeout. There is also a prohibition on gatherings of 50 or more people. City restrictions on the times that trucks can make deliveries to grocery stores have been lifted.

In Del Mar, City Hall has been closed until further notice, but residents can still call or email the city for needs such as paying utility bills. Starting this week, a “limited number” of city employees will report to work at City Hall, and others will work from home. The City Council’s March 23 meeting has been canceled.

All events at the Del Mar Fairgrounds through the end of March have been postponed.

Culture Brewing Co. announced online that its locations, including one on Solana Beach’s normally bustling South Cedros Avenue, will only offer carryout and delivery in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The city of Solana Beach has also closed its City Hall to the public, and some city staffers are working remotely. The City Council’s March 25 meeting has been canceled. Public facilities are also closed until further notice, including the La Colonia Community Center, Fletcher Cove Community Center, the Marine Safety Center and fire station.

Essential services such as public safety and public works remain fully operational as cities take precautions against spreading the disease.

In the U.S. as of March 17, there are approximately 3,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization. Globally, there are approximately 185,000 cases and 7,500 deaths.