Bry widens lead to 169 votes over Sherman for second slot in San Diego mayoral runoff

Barbara Bry widened her lead over Scott Sherman on Tuesday, March 17, for the second slot in a November runoff for San Diego mayor.

Bry’s lead increased from nine votes to 169 votes when the county Registrar of Voters added more late-arriving ballots to the candidate totals. Bry seems likely to keep the second slot, based on how the ballots have trended since the primary.

The candidate who secures the second slot in the runoff will face Assemblyman Todd Gloria, who took first place in the primary by a wide margin. Bry and Sherman are both on the City Council.

Bry trailed Sherman by 3,063 votes the morning after the primary, but has gained on him in each nightly update.

Advertisement

The lead dropped from 3,063 to 2,140 on March 5, then to 2,019 on March 6, 1,701 on March 7, 1,264 on March 8, 903 on March 9, 836 on March 10, 758 on March 11, 678 on Thursday and 337 on Friday. On Monday night, Bry pulled ahead by nine votes, and increased that to 169 on Tuesday.

There are still 30,000 late-arriving countywide ballots left to be counted, just under 10 percent of the 350,000 that were remaining the morning after the primary.

It is not known how many of the 30,000 are from city voters. The registrar said the next update would come at 5 p.m. Wednesday (after press time for this newspaper) “or later.”

If the margin is particularly small, either side might request a recount.

Advertisement

Bry and Gloria are Democrats and Sherman is a Republican.

Campaign officials say the late-arriving votes are trending in Bry’s direction because more Democrats than Republicans delayed casting their ballots because of uncertainty regarding the Democratic presidential primary.

The new ballots added Monday to candidate totals also changed the size of the leads of two candidates who are in second place in separate races for Council District 1 and Council District 3.

In District 1, Will Moore’s lead over Aaron Brennan shrank slightly from 728 votes to 708 votes on Tuesday for the second slot in the November runoff. The candidate who ends up securing second place will face Joe LaCava, who finished first in the primary by a wide margin.

In District 3, Toni Duran’s lead over Chris Olsen increased from 1,065 votes to 1,089 votes on Tuesday for the second slot in the November runoff. The candidate who secures second place will face Stephen Whitburn, who finished first in the primary by a wide margin.

— David Garrick is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune

